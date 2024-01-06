Sicart Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 428,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.57. 5,078,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

