Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 105.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

ZM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,489. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.