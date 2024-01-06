Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Clorox comprises about 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.29. 984,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

