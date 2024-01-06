Sicart Associates LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.19. 2,076,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

