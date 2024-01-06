Sicart Associates LLC Has $24.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 9.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $189.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.