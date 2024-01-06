Sicart Associates LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.10% of MP Materials worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after buying an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $23,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,301. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

