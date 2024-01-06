Sicart Associates LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
