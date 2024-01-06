Sicart Associates LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,197,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

