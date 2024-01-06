Sicart Associates LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 3.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 385.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 47.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. 7,341,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

