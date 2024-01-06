Sicart Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up 2.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 328,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,922,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.79. 1,470,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,410. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

