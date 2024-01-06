Sicart Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,484,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,064. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

