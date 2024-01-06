Sicart Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises about 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.61. 2,063,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

