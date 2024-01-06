Sicart Associates LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $11.80 on Friday, hitting $3,408.14. The company had a trading volume of 321,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,151.16 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,234.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3,061.74.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,465.84.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

