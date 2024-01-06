Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 3.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,308,048 shares of company stock worth $179,193,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.98. 3,977,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

