Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,871,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,295,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

