Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $180.88 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.