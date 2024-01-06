Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE T traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,550,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

