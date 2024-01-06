Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

IONS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 988,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,285 shares of company stock worth $7,149,368. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

