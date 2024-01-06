Sicart Associates LLC Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.81. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

