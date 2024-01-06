Sicart Associates LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %
WFC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 15,062,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,576,970. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.