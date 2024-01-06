Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

SIEB stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.