Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 88000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

