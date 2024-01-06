Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 88000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

