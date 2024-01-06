Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 337,683 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 6.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $187,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 617,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. 2,538,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,511. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

