Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

AVGO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $1,049.28. 2,201,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $998.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $910.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

