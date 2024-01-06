Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,940. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

