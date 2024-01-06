Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

