Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,803. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

