Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,709 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 11,288,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604,050. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

