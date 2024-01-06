Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.09. 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.