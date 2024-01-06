Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,815 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,728,000 after acquiring an additional 215,839 shares during the period.
VYMI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,824. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
