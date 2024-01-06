Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 189,528 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.55% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $246,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 774,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.