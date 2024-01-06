Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 853 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,260. The company has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

