Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. 512,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,615. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

