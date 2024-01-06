Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.