Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.04. 1,079,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.52. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.