Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 713,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,507 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $44,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,927. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

