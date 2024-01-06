Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 319,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $222,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,974,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.