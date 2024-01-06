Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.85. The stock had a trading volume of 407,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day moving average is $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

