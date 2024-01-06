Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $45,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 388,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

