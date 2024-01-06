Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average is $247.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

