Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,952. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

