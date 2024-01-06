Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

