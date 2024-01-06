Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.85 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

