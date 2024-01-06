Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,152.5% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,661. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $300.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

