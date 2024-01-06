Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 94,582 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period.

MDYV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 168,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,253. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

