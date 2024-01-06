Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.98. 1,722,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,445. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

