Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $44.55 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $925.40. 465,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $963.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

