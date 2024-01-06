Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.38 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,357 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.31% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $55,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 1,337,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,505. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

