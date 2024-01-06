Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.41. 386,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.